Schools restarting in-class education from June 1 (File photo)

SD 91 – schools in session starting June 1 in Burns Lake

Reduced capacity, increased monitoring

With the COVID-19 restrictions slowly being lifted, a lot of businesses, companies and organizations have been making plans to open with several restrictions in place. School District 91 is no different. Starting June 1, the school district has given a green light to reopen its schools, albeit some strict measures.

The school district, in a Facebook update informed parents and students of the upcoming changes in the way the schools will operate, starting June 1. The announcement also clarifies that attendance in the in-person classes is not mandatory and those choosing to stay at home and continue their education, would be allowed to do so. However, the announcement also mentions that students with disabilities and diverse needs would all be able to attend the school for all five days of the week. The children of essential service workers, would also be able to attend all five days of school during school hours even while they are in their home schools.

The teachers and staff of the schools have been contacting parents to find out whether they wish to send their kids to school and if yes, what kind of schedule or availability would they be looking at. Some of the key measures that the school would be taking are operating classrooms at a reduced capacity, including having students attend classes only once or twice a week. The school would also have an increased focus on hygiene practices and would have some daytime custodial staff in place to ensure the protocols are being followed.

The announcement mentioned that although transportation would be arranged for the students currently using the bus service, the routes and the timings might look very different than usual. The teaching methodologies, the teaching staff as well as the delivery methods used by teachers would look different from the normal school as per the post.

The school district, in the post has emphasized on their need to protect the staff, teachers, students and the community and that they would be taking extraordinary measures to ensure everyone entering and leaving the school buildings, is healthy. The school district would be providing any further clarification and details of the measures they would be taking, later this week, on the schools’ and district’s website.

Most Read