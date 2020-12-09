The is intended to provide factual information on the schools’ operations within the context of COVID-19. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)

The is intended to provide factual information on the schools’ operations within the context of COVID-19. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)

SD 91 to hold a townhall with Northern Health on Dec. 10

Organized by the District Parent Advisory Committee, the event will be held virtually

The School District 91’s (SD 91) District Parent Advisory Committee (DPAC) is hosting a virtual town hall meeting to tackle questions around COVID-19 and to discuss what lies on the road ahead.

The townhall will be held online on Dec. 10 at 5 p.m. and the link to the event will be provided by the school district on their website as well as their social media pages.

“Our townhall event on Dec. 10 is intended to provide factual information on the operation of our schools within the context of COVID-19. Our Medical Officer of Health along with other Northern Health staff will join our superintendent to provide parents and others with an update on the operation of our schools as well as provide a regional update on the Coronavirus and what we are learning,” said Assistant Superintendent Mike Skinner in an email to Lakes District News.

Last month, four separate incidents of COVID-19 exposure occurred under the school district’s schools in Burns Lake and Fort St. James. On Nov. 16, an exposure incident occurred at William Konkin Elementary School and another exposure incident was flagged between Nov. 23 and 24 at the same school.

Eryn Collins, the media representative for NH, when contacted after one of these incidents, had said that receiving such a notice from the school or Northern Health does not mean that anyone needs to take any action; does not mean children or staff have been exposed to COVID-19.

“Unless someone is directly contacted by public health, you don’t need to take any action and children should continue going to school. It is really meant to reassure community that proper follow-up is being done,” she said.

PriDetails

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. ministers pay tribute to Joseph Arvay, lawyer and civil rights champion

Just Posted

The Food bank received a bottle depot donation. (Submitted/Lakes District News)
Food bank receives over $5,000 donation from bottle returns

The Burns Lake Recycling Depot presented a cheque to Candice Little of… Continue reading

Cram the cruiser 2020. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
Cram the Cruiser 2020, a huge success

Red Apple organized Cram the Cruiser 2020, to collect toys for Santa… Continue reading

Mill. (File photo)
Decker Lake mill planer up and running

Decker Lake Forest Products mill is back up and running. After a… Continue reading

The Burns Lake and District Chamber of Commerce is now looking for a rental space to continue its operations. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
Burns Lake and District Chamber of Commerce’s visitor information centre contract won’t be renewed

The Village to take over the centre’s management

The store closure is to ensure safety for its senior volunteers and customers. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
Burns Lake thirft store closes its doors until further notice

Won’t be accepting donations during this time

People walk by COVID-19 artwork along Government St. in Victoria, B.C., on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. records 16 deaths due to COVID-19, 566 new cases

There are 9,315 active cases

Anderson’s letter states that minks live in deplorable conditions, and calls on Premier Horgan to ban fur farming in B.C. (Carmelo Redondo photo)
Pamela Anderson calls on Horgan to ban fur farming in B.C. after COVID-19 outbreak at Fraser Valley mink farm

There are approximately 13 mink farms in B.C., almost all of which are in the Fraser Valley

Principal Rob Clark posted a video to his Twitter account on Dec. 8, after having a conversation about COVID-19 stigma with one of his students. / Video image
I think it’s hard for kids: B.C. principal urges parents to talk to children about COVID

Silverdale Elementary’s Rob Clark said he spoke with a child who feared death after testing positive

Premier John Horgan leaves the podium following his first press conference of the year as he comments on various questions from the media in the Press Gallery at B.C. Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, January 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
4,000 high-risk British Columbians to receive 1st dose of COVID-19 vaccine next week: Horgan

More details to be released later this week

COVID
B.C. mom irked with ‘inconsistent’ COVID rules after kids play date ends in warning

Lisa Engh’s friend nearly fined by APD after her children were playing with others in own backyard

Avalanche Canada has released a new online tool Avy Savvy for new users of the winter backcountry. (Wes Gregg photo)
Avy Savvy: Avalanche Canada introduces online tutorial for backcountry beginners

The program is in addition to its exisiting online education roster

B.C. NDP finance critic Mike Bernier speaks in the legislature, Feb. 13, 2020. (Hansard TV)
Big holes in NDP’s COVID-19 Christmas bonus plan, B.C. Liberal says

Applications based on 2019 income, late budget delays further aid

Public Services and Procurement Minister Anita Anand and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau listen to Major General Dany Fortin respond to a question during a news conference in Ottawa, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Who should get Canada’s first COVID vaccines — the most vulnerable or superspreaders?

Up to 249,000 doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine will arrive on Canadian soil by the end of the month

Conservative MP Dan Albas speaks about his private member’s bill in Ottawa, Tuesday Dec. 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld Conservative MP Dan Albas speaks about his private member’s bill in Ottawa, Tuesday Dec. 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
B.C. MP drafts legislation to open floodgates on interprovincial booze sales

Four provinces allow direct-to-consumer sales into their jurisdictions

Most Read