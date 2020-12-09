SD 91 to hold a townhall with Northern Health on Dec. 10

The School District 91’s (SD 91) District Parent Advisory Committee (DPAC) is hosting a virtual town hall meeting to tackle questions around COVID-19 and to discuss what lies on the road ahead.

The townhall will be held online on Dec. 10 at 5 p.m. and the link to the event will be provided by the school district on their website as well as their social media pages.

“Our townhall event on Dec. 10 is intended to provide factual information on the operation of our schools within the context of COVID-19. Our Medical Officer of Health along with other Northern Health staff will join our superintendent to provide parents and others with an update on the operation of our schools as well as provide a regional update on the Coronavirus and what we are learning,” said Assistant Superintendent Mike Skinner in an email to Lakes District News.

Last month, four separate incidents of COVID-19 exposure occurred under the school district’s schools in Burns Lake and Fort St. James. On Nov. 16, an exposure incident occurred at William Konkin Elementary School and another exposure incident was flagged between Nov. 23 and 24 at the same school.

Eryn Collins, the media representative for NH, when contacted after one of these incidents, had said that receiving such a notice from the school or Northern Health does not mean that anyone needs to take any action; does not mean children or staff have been exposed to COVID-19.

“Unless someone is directly contacted by public health, you don’t need to take any action and children should continue going to school. It is really meant to reassure community that proper follow-up is being done,” she said.

