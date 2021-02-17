The new mask mandate will require students to wear masks even within their learning cohorts. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)

The new mask mandate will require students to wear masks even within their learning cohorts. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)

SD 91’s enhanced COVID-19 measures

Informs of a new health tool to help students and parents through the pandemic

School District 91 (SD91) has released a set of enhanced guidelines for K through 12 after the provincial announcement on Feb. 4 making masks mandatory in schools.

As per the education and health officials’ order, masks are now mandatory in middle schools and high schools except in three scenarios — when students are at their own desk or workstation, when they are eating or drinking and when there is a plexiglass barrier between them.

All schools under SD91 will now follow a set of guidelines posted on the school district’s website. As per these guidelines, all K – 12 staff in schools and all students in middle and secondary schools will have to wear nonmedical masks in all indoor areas, even when they are in their learning groups.

Apart from the three scenarios when exemptions on wearing masks would be made, students and staff who cannot wear a mask for health or behavioural reasons would also be exempt from this mandate.

Wearing a mask alone is not enough, and students and the staff will be expected to continue social distancing from those outside their learning cohorts.

While elementary school students are not required to wear masks, if some families want to send their kids with masks, it is up to them.

The school district also informed of a new K-12 health check resource created by the Ministry of Education with the public health and BC CDC. This resource will allow students and parents to complete a daily health check on the website or the app before coming in to school. This resource will also contain the latest BC health guideline information.

“It will allow for students and their parents to make the best decisions on whether to attend school, not to attend school, or take other measures based on the information they provide,” explains the SD91 guidelines.

The health check application is available as a website, an iPhone application, or as a Google Android application.

Last month, SD91 also held a virtual townhall hosted. The town hall was held on Jan 28. online, and was attended by over 50 parents, guardians and staff along with SD91 Superintendent Manu Madhok, NH regional nursing lead for children and youth Sarah Brown, the regional nursing lead for healthy schools Petrina Bryant and Dr. Rakel Kling, the medical health officer. The townhall had a presentation from NH on several commonly asked questions around COVID and schools. This presentation can be viewed on SD 91’s website.

Priyanka Ketkar
Multimedia journalist
@PriyankaKetkar

priyanka.ketkar@ldnews.net

Like us on Facebook and follows us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Surrey Mounties mistakenly arrest man in robbery probe, ending in injury

Just Posted

Bell Mine’s open pit, which stores mine-impacted water that is treated before discharge to Babine Lake. (SkeenaWild photo/Lakes District News)
Two decommissioned mines could be harming the water and aquatic life at Babine Lake

Report finds contamination and poor monitoring of Bell and Granisle mines

FOR WEB
Nee Tahi Buhn Indian Band in Burns Lake calls for a special band meeting

A special band meeting was held on Feb. 14 for the Nee… Continue reading

The Northern Health region continues to experience relatively high rates of COVID-19 activity, according to the news release. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
Tested COVID-positive? Here’s what to expect from Northern Health

Health authority to do a single call follow-up

Granisle. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
Granisle council mulls over upgrades and budget changes

Hoping to host an intern through NDIT’s program

Snow. (Submitted/Lakes District News)
Freezing cold kills dog in Burns Lake

Pet neglect continues to be a big issue in the area

SKI Race. (Omineca Ski Club photo/Lakes District News)
VIDEO: Warm-up begins! Who will win the race?

The exciting race between the Omineca Ski Club (OSC) Sasquatch, BonHomme and… Continue reading

Callie Petersen on Tchesinkut Lake on Feb. 10 at -32. (Jennifer Petersen photo/Lakes District News)
Making snow on Tchesinkut Lake

Burns Lake area locals Jennifer Petersen and her family, stepped out onto… Continue reading

Alex Fisher with injuries. (Submitted photo)
Surrey Mounties mistakenly arrest man in robbery probe, ending in injury

Police watchdog investigating after Alex Fisher, 27, mistaken for robbery suspect, hurt

Mountie Chad Lincoln Vance is on trial for a sexual assault charge. (File photo)
Rape allegation levied against Kelowna Mountie on trial for sexual assault

Chad Lincoln Vance is on trial for sexually assaulting a woman in Kelowna in 2015

Sylvia Okonofua, of the University of Regina’s Stem Cell Club. (YouTube)
Most Black Canadians won’t find a stem cell donor in time; this group is working to change that

Less than 3 per cent of stem cell donors are Black

(Black Press Media file)
Key to keeping doctors from private health care is a strong B.C. Medicare: UBC prof

Quebec’s example could provide a guideline for B.C.

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Canada’s vaccine supply from Europe remains secure: Trudeau

Moderna has confirmed delivery of another 168,000 doses next week, with 1.3 million to follow in March

“Our biggest challenge has been the amount of vaccine,” said FNHA acting chief medical officer Dr. Shannon McDonald. (First Nations Health Authority Facebook photo)
All First Nations on reserve to be vaccinated by end of March: First Nations Health Authority

Phase 1 hoped to be completed by end of March

Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart speaks during a press conference in Vancouver on July 4, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Vancouver mayor has plans to pull the trigger on banning handguns in the city

Kennedy Stewart made the announcement on the heels of Justin Trudeau’s tabling of Bill C-21

Most Read