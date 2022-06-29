Burns Lake Soccer

Sea of soccer kids in Burns Lake

Burns Lake girls soccer won both games in Vanderhoof on June 18 – it was the final tournament is the year. Earlier on June 4 was Burns Lake Youth Soccers mini tournament, hosting teams from Vanderhoof, Fort St. James and Fraser Lake. Players were from ages five to 11. There was 200 plus children participating. U6, U8 and U10 soccer players. Vanderhoof sent seven teams, Fort St. James five and Fraser Lake five and we had eight teams of our own. (Laura Blackwell & Amy Dash photos/Lakes District News)

 

Burns Lake soccer

