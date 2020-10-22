Jordan Naterer, an electrical engineer from Vancouver, was last seen Saturday Oct. 10. (Facebook photo)

Jordan Naterer, an electrical engineer from Vancouver, was last seen Saturday Oct. 10. (Facebook photo)

Search efforts to resume for missing Manning Park hiker; Trudeau speaks on case

PM says he’ll do what he can to ‘nudge’ efforts to find Jordan Naterer, yet has little leverage locally

  • Oct. 22, 2020 10:00 a.m.
  • News

The Prime Minister says he will do what he can to move the case on a missing man in Manning Park forward, after the search for Jordan Naterer was called off earlier this week.

Search and rescue crews resumed their search for the young man at Manning Provincial Park Thursday morning.

Naterer, a University of B.C. student, was last seen on Oct. 10 en-route to the provincial park, located along Highway 3 between Hope and Princeton.

He was reported missing three days later.

The young man has been living in B.C. for two years, but is originally from Newfoundland and Labrador where his parents still live.

As first reported by The Telegram, the prime minister was asked during a virtual meeting with Memorial University if there is anything he can do to nudge the search forward. Naterer’s father, Greg, is the dean of the faculty of engineering and applied science at the university.

Trudeau said the case sparked memories of the search for his own brother who went missing 22 years ago in Kokanee Glacier Provincial Park. Michel Trudeau was on a backcountry skiing trip in November 1998 when an avalanche swept him off of a ski trail and into Kokanee Lake. Despite search efforts, Michel’s body was never located.

“I can’t personally hear that story and not think about my little brother who was lost almost 25 years ago in beautiful mountains in BC,” Trudeau said. “And the efforts that went into trying to find him, and how I felt when the search was called off.”

“I have no words except deep compassion and thoughtfulness,” the prime minister added.

Trudeau promised he would look into the issue and “what decisions have been made” yet cautioned that he had little leverage, even as prime minister, over a local search.

“But I can certainly ask about it and try and see if there isn’t something I can nudge a little bit,” he said.

Greg and Josie Naterer, Jordan’s mother and father, have been in Manning Park over the past week. They are conducting their own search for their son even after officials suspended the search Oct. 17.

When items identified as belonging to her son were found on Oct. 16, Josie said she flooded the Vancouver Police Department with calls. Their family had been promised, Josie said, that the search would re-start if new information resurfaced.

An online petition asking for the search for Jordan to be restarted, has over 33,000 signatures as of Thursday, Oct. 22. A Gofundme page, started by Jordan’s sister Julia Naterer, has raised $57,000 in two days.

Read more: ‘I am not leaving without my son,’ says mother of missing Manning Park hiker

– with files from Ashley Wahdwani, Andrea Demeer

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

In a Memorial University virtual town hall, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he would do what he could to possibly ‘nudge’ search efforts along for a 25-year-old missing in E.C. Manning Provincial Park. (Youtube screenshot)

In a Memorial University virtual town hall, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he would do what he could to possibly ‘nudge’ search efforts along for a 25-year-old missing in E.C. Manning Provincial Park. (Youtube screenshot)

Previous story
National media calling for level playing field with Google, Facebook
Next story
At least 26% of registered voters have already cast their ballot, Elections BC says

Just Posted

The track washrooms will be opened up again next year in May. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
Toilets, sinks torn off, graffiti on walls at the Burns Lake track washroom

“Seems to happen once or twice a year” says the Village CAO on the vandalized track washroom

FILE - Nathan Cullen speaks to media in Smithers, B.C., Friday, February 28, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Horgan, Cullen apologize for Stikine candidate’s comments about Haida candidate

Nathan Cullen had made insensitive comments about Roy Jones Jr. Cheexial

The pile burning will occur to the south of François Lake. (Submitted/Lakes District News)
Pile burning and rehab work on three areas south of François Lake

Smoke might be visible for Burns Lake and neighboring areas

Participants earlier this year in March for Lakes Loppet at the ski club. (Lakes District News file photo)
How is Omineca Ski Club prepping for this ski season?

Covid restrictions, social distancing but ski season to continue

FOR WEB ONLY. (Lakes District News file photo)
Question Bill C-7, says this reader

Editor: Have you ever felt strongly convicted about something one day and… Continue reading

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry presents modelling of COVID-19 spread in B.C., March 25, 2020. (B.C. government photo)
B.C. sets another COVID-19 record with 203 new cases

up to 1,766 active cases in B.C., two more deaths

Don’t forget to vote. The election will take place on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. (Katya Slepian/Black Press Media)
Early turnout breaks records as more than a million people vote ahead of B.C. election

B.C. election will take place on Oct. 24

Jordan Naterer, an electrical engineer from Vancouver, was last seen Saturday Oct. 10. (Facebook photo)
Search efforts to resume for missing Manning Park hiker; Trudeau speaks on case

PM says he’ll do what he can to ‘nudge’ efforts to find Jordan Naterer, yet has little leverage locally

Smartphone showing various applications to social media services and Google. (Pixabay photo)
National media calling for level playing field with Google, Facebook

In Canada, Google and Facebook control 80 per cent of all online advertising revenues

École de L’Anse-au-sable. (Google Maps)
B.C. records first COVID-19 outbreak at school, six weeks after students return to class

Three cases of the virus have been identified at École de L’Anse-au-sable

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Green Party leader Sonia Furstenau is seen as she leaves media event during a campaign stop in West Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, October 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. Green leader hopes voters see value in minority government

The Greens received nearly 17 per cent of the popular vote in 2017 yet received just three seats

Local candidates Pam Alexis, Abbotsford-Mission, and Preet Rai, Abbotsford-West, look on as NDP Leader John Horgan main streets in Abbotsford, B.C., Wednesday, October 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. NDP takes snap election risk during pandemic in quest for majority government

Green Leader Sonia Furstenau said the election was unnecessary and irresponsible during the pandemic

Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson speaks during a drive-in car rally campaign stop at a tour bus operator, in Delta, B.C., on October 17, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. Liberal Leader maintains confidence as campaign tests party identity

Liberal campaign has been disrupted by controversy

Most Read