The Search for Burns Lake’s Centennial Artist is now underway, and the once-a-century competition represents another step in one resident’s art journey.

Patricia Haley left her home city of Winnipeg in 1974 to accept a teaching position in Williams Lake. Two years later, in December 1976, she moved to the Lakes District and now calls this area home. Although she always appreciated art, it was only a half-decade ago that she considered creating it.

“My interest in making my own art was sparked when I attended a workshop presented here by Gitxsan artist Michelle Stoney in 2017,” she recalls.

That first workshop was such an enjoyable and satisfying experience that Haley bravely attended more of them. Five years later, thanks to the encouragement she received from local artists, she is still on the path to discovery — and enjoying the journey.

“I do not think I am experienced enough yet to have a favourite medium, but I do tend to gravitate to watercolour and ink on rice paper,” she noted. “Local artist Sue Chretien introduced me to this early in my art making. I do work in acrylics as well. For the past two years, as part of the Second Storey Sketchers [art group], I have focused on sketching with pencil and Inktense watercolour pencils.”

Creating art is an intensely personal experience – even when it’s done in the company of others. It means different things to different people. For some, it’s a way of communicating thoughts and feelings. For others, including Haley, it’s much more.

“Art presently means expression, community, and learning to me,” she explained. “I am a bit surprised how much joy I get from becoming fully absorbed in the process. The welcome and encouragement from local artists mean a lot to me. Being part of the Second Story Sketchers [art group] is a big source of my enjoyment and learning.”

Haley is excited by The Search for Burns Lake’s Centennial Artist, the largest art competition in the region’s history. Yet for her, winning the event – and a share of the $11,000 in prizes – is not as important as participating in it.

“Winning is not on my radar, but I am intrigued by the challenge of representing Burns Lake’s history effectively in one piece of work,” she said. “I would enter as another step in my personal art journey, for the sheer joy of participating and being with more experienced artists.”

The two-time exhibitor hopes that others like her will enter The Search for Burns Lake’s Centennial Artist, a competition open to amateur and professional creators with a close connection to the Lakes District. She says the more people who participate, the better it will be.

“There are countless reasons for other artists to enter,” she said. “What a great community-building event! Such a great way to celebrate and showcase our community. [With] artists of any age, any medium, and range of era connected to the Lakes District participating, there is the potential for an amazing gathering.”

The Search for Burns Lake’s Centennial Artist, sponsored by local organizations and businesses, is designed to promote the arts and celebrate the community’s first one hundred years. It includes a plein air segment in July and August 2023. The application deadline is March 31, 2023. Artists wanting to apply should contact the Lakes District Museum Society by telephone (250-692-7450) or email (ldmuseumsociety@gmail.com). Application forms are also available at Process 4 Gallery in Burns Lake.