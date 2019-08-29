Wayne Morrison is described as 5’11 tall, 260 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. (Facebook photo)

Search for missing mushroom picker enters second day

SAR crews calling for more volunteers in Kispiox Valley to ramp-up efforts

Search and Rescue is calling for more volunteers in the region to assist in the Kispiox Valley search for missing mushroom picker Wayne Morrison, who was reported missing Tuesday.

Yesterday Search and Rescue crews, along with RCMP air support and police dog services, were called to assist and are currently searching near Helen Lake Road. It’s hoped additional volunteers will come from Terrace, Kitimat, Prince George, Fort St. John and other Northwest B.C. communities.

When search and rescue crews want to step-up their search efforts they typically have to make the call for additional volunteers, says Terrace SAR vice-president Dave Jephson. The call is being led by Houston SAR.

READ MORE: Search crews looking for missing mushroom picker in Kispiox Valley

“When you want to ramp up the search with very small teams, it’s hard to do that,” says Jephson. “We’ve been asked to supply people and I had two people go yesterday.”

Shawna Morrison, Wayne’s niece, says her uncle went out with his son-in-law Tuesday morning and was expected back around 5 p.m. The two had gotten separated from each other in the dense brush at dusk, but the son-in-law could not find Wayne and called New Hazelton RCMP.

Wayne is described as 5’11 tall, 260 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He is an experienced mushroom picker and hunter who knows the area well, but is not prepared to stay overnight.

 


Most Read