Emergency crews are back at the search scene on Clinton Road in the Stories Beach area south of Campbell River. Photo by Jocelyn Doll/Campbell River Mirror

Search resumes for missing persons swept away by high water south of Campbell River

Reports of three people being swept away by high water

First responders rushed to Clinton Rd. near Stories Beach Sunday after initial reports of three people needing rescue from high water.

The RCMP, Campbell River and Oyster River Fire Departments, Campbell River Search and Rescue as well as the Coast Guard were all on scene.

Details of the incident have not yet been released or confirmed by the authorities. Emergency crews suspended the search for the night last night and are back on the scene this morning.

More information to come.

 

The Coast Guard responded to a call near Stories Beach today. Photo by Jocelyn Doll/Campbell River Mirror

Photo by Debbie Baker/Campbell River Mirror

Photo by Debbie Baker/Campbell River Mirror

The Campbell River and Oyster River Fire deparment responded to a call at Clinton Rd. near Stories Beach, south of Campbell River, today.Photo by Debbie Baker/Campbell River Mirror

Campbell River Search and Rescue responded to a call at Clinton Rd. near Stories Beach, south of Campbell River, today. Photo by Debbie Baker/Campbell River Mirror

Previous story
With Senate talks falling short, U.S. shutdown enters workweek
Next story
German nurse charged with 97 more murders

Just Posted

Charlie Rensby wins council seat in Burns Lake

He received 55 votes while Bruce Martens received 43

Trio performance delights Burns Lake audience

“This is the kind of performance that shows the value of live… Continue reading

CN train derails near New Hazelton

CN reports no injuries or dangerous goods involved

Nearly $500,000 available for internships with First Nations government

Funds announced through partnership with Northern Development and Government of Canada

Burns Lake council takes action on housing issue

Council plans to invite several agencies to a meeting

Initiation tournament in Burns Lake

The littlest Burns Lake Bruins hosted a tournament at the Tom Forsyth… Continue reading

Two men guilty in murders of Alberta family could face 75 years

The pair were found guilty of first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of Klaus’s parents and sister in a rural home near Castor, Alberta

With Senate talks falling short, U.S. shutdown enters workweek

President Donald Trump accused Democrats of prioritizing services and security for noncitizens over U.S. citizens

Toronto mayor wants city to co-host 2026 FIFA World Cup

The mayor of Canada’s most populous city says he wants Toronto to be among the North American cities to co-host the 2026 FIFA World Cup

With a lighter touch, SAG Awards follows a familiar script

Morgan Freeman accepts the Life Achievement Award at the 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday

S. Koreans burn Kim’s photo as N. Korean band leader passes

South Korean activists burned a large photo of Kim Jong Un as an extremely popular girl band passed them

Search resumes for missing persons swept away by high water south of Campbell River

Reports of three people being swept away by high water

Trudeau heads to Davos to pitch investment opportunities in Canada

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is on his way to Davos, Switzerland for the annual World Economic Forum

Campbell River fire crews rescue two seniors trapped by mudslide, four homes evacuated

Residents were safely removed from the house and are now staying with family

Most Read