Kamloops this Week

Searching Sun Peaks for missing 14-year-old snowboarder

Carson Hadwin took a shuttle to Sun Peaks on Sunday, Feb. 2 but did not catch the shuttle home

  • Feb. 3, 2020 8:40 a.m.
  • News

-Kamloops this Week

Kamloops Mounties and members of Kamloops Search and Rescue are at Sun Peaks Resort on Monday morning (Feb. 3), searching for a missing 14-year-old snowboarder.

Carson Hadwin took a shuttle to Sun Peaks on Sunday and it was confirmed he used the chairlift to get up the mountain during the day. However, he failed to catch the shuttle back to Kamloops in the afternoon.

As of Monday morning at 8 a.m., Mounties, the police dog service and Kamloops Search and Rescue members are searching the area.

Carson stands 5-foot-5 and weighs 110 pounds. He was wearing a white coat with green shapes, black pants, black helmet and white snowboard boots.

Anybody with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact KamloopsRCMP at 250-828-3000.

READ MORE: Firefighters and paramedics rush to Salmon Arm property

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Climate activist Greta Thunberg nominated for Nobel Peace Prize
Next story
B.C. planning evacuation route for hundreds stuck on Sasquatch Mountain after landslide

Just Posted

Burns Lake rallies to help resident fighting cancer with online auction; starts today

Burns Lake is once again rallying to help out a community member… Continue reading

RCMP confirm deployment in Bulkley Valley for enforcement of Coastal GasLink injunction

Deployment decision made prior to Wet’suwet’en announcement of talks with Province: RCMP

RCMP pipeline checkpoint ‘arbitrary and discriminatory,’ say B.C. complainants

Wet’suwet’en say RCMP unlawfully restricting access on traditional territory in Coastal GasLink fight

Crews battled DH Manufacturing blaze

Millwright shop lost in the fire

UPDATED: Indigenous protesters arrested during sit-in at Ministry office file police complaint

A dozen Wet’suwet’en supporters were arrested in Victoria

WHO working with Google to combat coronavirus misinformation

A number of misleading claims and hoaxes about the virus have circulated online

Non-citizen parents allowed to return home with Canadian children from Wuhan

More than 300 people are asking Canada to fly them home from Wuhan

Large-scale search continues for man, 20, in Sooke River after two bodies found

A weekend search for three young men on southern Vancouver Island ends in tragedy

B.C. launches $2-million childcare professional development network

Minister of state announced program Monday on Vancouver Island

Automated honey extraction system to help B.C.’s beekeeping industry

The B.C. agri-tech project will receive $170,320 in funding to build prototype

B.C. planning evacuation route for hundreds stuck on Sasquatch Mountain after landslide

Cars to be escorted down Monday afternoon, MOTI says.

Storm strands travellers, cuts off only road access to remote B.C. community

Bamfield still waiting for promised road upgrades after fatal bus crash last September

Contractors, unions in court against B.C.’s union-only construction

Highway 1, Pattullo Bridge, Broadway subway hiring restricted

Dog rescued in Maple Ridge after getting swept into fast-flowing culvert

Owner calls his dog’s survival ‘a miracle’

Most Read