Season of giving at the Link Food Centre in Burns Lake

The Link Food Centre in Burns Lake is running a season of giving holiday campaign to raise money and food as well as wrapped Christmas presents.

This is the sixth year in a row that The Link is running the campaign, and the third year with the addition of the Secret Santa’s Workshop in the Lakeview mall, where toys can be dropped off for donation.

Lakes District News spoke to Link Food Centre Manager Candice Little about how the drop-offs will work. “Individuals can drop off their purchased toy or gift in the bin outside Secret Santa’s Workshop next to Save On Foods after Dec. 1. Starting Dec, 13 until Dec. 21, Secret Santa’s Workshop will be open from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily if people prefer to drop off their donated toy in person, and also for families in need to come in and choose a gift for their children.

In addition to the mall, the other option for donating toys is through the Christmas hamper program. According to Little, posters have been distributed to all businesses in town who have toys for sale, and most will hold them for pick up by The Link.

Do donate food, there are donations bins outside both Save On Foods and The Wholesale Club. Money can be donated by visiting The Link’s website at www.ldfes.com.

According to Little, The Link has high goals set for fundraising. “We are hoping to reach $45,000 in funds raised which will go a long way in helping us sustain our current programs, including the Christmas hamper program and Secret Santa’s Workshop,” she said.

Little went on to tell Lakes District News that if you have interest in giving back to your community, this time of year is the most important for donations. “Each year our incredibly generous community businesses, families and individuals look for ways to help those in need. While our programs run throughout the year, and we depend on the donations that come in throughout the Season of Giving to sustain our year-round programming, we see an increased need at this time of year as well. The impact that the Christmas hampers have, filled with the basic food supports as well as lots of extras for the holidays, is so important particularly at a time when family resources are stretched thin.”

Eddie Huband

Multimedia Reporter

eddie.huband@ldnews.net

