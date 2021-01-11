Second COVID-19 outbreak at LNG Canada Project site declared over

The most recent COVID-19 outbreak at the LNG Canada Project site in Kitimat was declared over as of Monday (Jan. 9), Northern Health said in a news release.
The outbreak was among Diversified Transportation staff working at the project site.
There have been no new cases reported in association with the outbreak that was first declared December 16, 2020.
In total, 16 employees tested positive for COVID-19. Northern Health said all have recovered, and cases and close contacts have completed their required self-isolation periods.
