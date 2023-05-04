Second fire reported in the Burns Lake area

0.3 hectares burning near Uncha Lake Road

(File photo)

A fire has been reported near Uncha Lake Road within the South Bank Fire Department boundaries. The BC Wildfire Service has a crew on site and they are supporting suppression efforts.

The fire is estimated at 0.3 hectares and the crew is reporting that good progress is being made.

This is the second fire now in the Burns Lake are. Three grass fires were reported on the Sousthide last week.

This is a good time to remind folks to be cautious in all burning activities as cured grass can be extremely flammable, especially in windy conditions. There are currently no open burning prohibitions in effect within the Northwest Fire Centre. However, it is the responsibility of the individual to ensure that burning is done in a safe manner in accordance with regulations. There is little precipitation forecasted in the area – please us caution.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire, or open burning violation, call 1 800 663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cellphone. You can also report wildfires on the BCWS free downloadable app.

