Second person charged in death of Surrey teen girl found in torched SUV

A second person has been charged in connection with the death of Bhavkiran Dhesi.

Last week, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team held a press conference and announced that Harjot Singh Deo, 21, has been charged with second-degree murder in Dhesi’s death.

According to the court registry, Manjit Kaur Deo, who is about 54 years old, has been charged with “accessory after the fact to murder.”

“We’re not finished yet,” Supt. Donna Richardson said at last week’s press conference. “We believe that we still have individuals in the community that have very intimate knowledge of what happened in this instance, of what happened to Bhavkiran. We’re looking for other individuals to come forward if they have that knowledge.”

The Intigrated Homicide Investigation Team is to host a press conference about the cause Tuesday morning.

Dhesi, 19, was last seen leaving the family home, with the family car, at 9 p.m. on Aug. 1 in 2017. Her body was found in a torched SUV at 12:20 a.m. Aug. 2, in the 18700-block of 24 Avenue in South Surrey.

“I understand she was going to meet friends,” Cpl. Meghan Foster said, noting she could not reveal if the Surrey teenager actually kept the appointment with her friends.

Foster said investigators do not believe the 18700-block of 24 Avenue area is where the murder was committed.

“I can’t speak to where we believe the initial crime scene was,” Foster said.

Police have spoken with a number of persons of interests, Foster said, though she cannot speak to the nature of the relationship they had with the victim.

“The number of suspect, or suspects, all I can say is we are speaking with persons of interest.”