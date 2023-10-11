Segundo Lake Compressor Station will increase natural gas capacity

Phase 2 refers to the development of six additional compressor stations; Coastal GasLink

Coastal GasLink (CGL) is soon going to start their Phase 2 process of the Segundo Lake Compressor Station which is located off the Terser Lake Forest Service Road, east of Tchesinkut Lake, between Burns Lake and Fraser Lake.

The purpose of these compressor stations is to increase the capacity of natural gas going through the CGL pipeline.

Kick start date for the compressor stations are yet to be disclosed. Although, CGL anticipates the stations will be constructed over a three-to-five-year period between 2025 and 2030.

CGL states that during construction, there will be a requirement for equipment and material stockpile sites and space to house workers.

A media relations person from TC Energy [parent company of CGL] said, Phase 2 refers to the development of six additional compressor stations to increase the capacity of move more natural gas.

“This would double the capacity of CGL without requiring additional pipeline.”

“It was contemplated as part of both CGL and LNG Canada’s Environmental Assessment (EA) certificates, which were granted in 2014 and 2015 respectively.”

“At this time, we continue to engage with Indigenous and local communities as we assess the potential to increase project capacity through Phase 2.”

“While included in the original EA certificates, additional permits and approvals from the B.C. Energy Regulator, B.C. Environmental Assessment Office, and local governments are required ahead of LNG Canada’s final investment decision.”

“Should Phase 2 proceed, the Segundo Lake Compressor Station would be located at a remote site that was previously cleared and utilized as part of CGLs construction, thereby significantly reducing the impact on the environment and local communities.”

“Together with LNG Canada, CGL has an opportunity to leverage the existing infrastructure and significant investments made in the initial phase of the project to deliver more Canadian-made LNG to the world, and provide jobs and opportunity for Canadian workers,” said media relations.

On Sept. 7 the Regional District of Bulkley Nechako (RDBN) board questioned the Segundo Lake and Clear Creek Compressor Stations.

RDBN Chair Mark Parker wrote a letter on Sept. 8 to the B.C. Energy Regulator to request that no permits be granted for construction or operate the Segundo Lake Compressor Station without proper review. The letter also stated that this was a repetitive request.

RDBN Chief Administrative Officer Curtis Helgesen said, the RDBN land use and building permit approval is required only for the Clear Creek Compressor station.

“RDBN has reached out to CGL to invite them to a future meeting to appear as a delegation to discuss the proposed compressor stations within our boundaries.”

“RDBN has no update on the status of the compressor stations. We have received no response to date on the referrals to CGL and the B.C. Energy Regulator,” he said.