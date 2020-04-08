Self isolating on Francois Lake

Carla Goltz submitted this photo of the a beautiful heart she made on Francois Lake with the comment, “Isolation greetings from Francois Lake – and a big thank you to all the workers out there.”
- Search
- Home
- Submit News Tip
- News
- Coronavirus News
- Subscription
- Sports
- 2020 B.C. Winter Games
- Trending Now
- Newsletters
- Autos
- Classifieds
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Videos
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Marketplace
- Contests
- Contact Us
- Site Map