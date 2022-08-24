Truck over turned in Decker Lake on Aug. 19 at approximately 7:30 a.m. traffic was slowed to single lane traffic for many hours. (Laura Blackwell photos/Lakes District News)

Semi truck accident in Burns Lake

Truck over turned in Decker Lake on Aug. 19 at approximately 7:30 a.m. traffic was slowed to single lane traffic for many hours. According to Staff Sgt. Shaunna Lewis there were no injuries and the driver was issued a violation ticket.(Laura Blackwell photos/Lakes District News)

