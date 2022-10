“Hurry hard” Hear the call of the ice and granite You can answer the call whether you’re new to the game or a long-time curler by coming to seniors daytime curling on Tuesday and Thursday at 10:00 a.m. startup. Anyone over 55 is welcome to join and come out and have some fun. For more information call Sandra Barth 250-692-3371. (Ted Douglas photos/Lakes District News)