Senior curling returns to Burns Lake

Seniors curling has returned every Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon at the Lakeside Multiplex. It was supposed to begin on Nov. 16, but was pushed to Nov. 18 due to a problem with the ice. (Eddie Huband photos/Lakes District News)

