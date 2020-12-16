Watch for the Christmas trees in Wild Roots & IDA RX Drug Mart, on those trees will be cards with seniors names and wish lists. Customers can come in and select a card, shop for that senior and they will have your gift wrapped and delivered to the seniors just before Christmas. Both stores are also offering a 10 per cent store discount for anyone shopping for the senior gift giving tree. Presents are already being wrapped at Wild Roots in preperation of delivery to Burns Lake seniors. What a great giving idea for Christmas (Priyanka Ketkar photos/Lakes District News)
- Search
- Home
- Good News
- Cannabis 19+
- Submit News Tip
- News
- COVID-19
- Subscription
- Sports
- Travel
- Trending Now
- Newsletters
- Autos
- Classifieds
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Videos
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Marketplace
- Contests
- Contact Us
- Site Map