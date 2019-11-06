The senior girls volleyball team from Lakes District Secondary School took on their counterparts from Nechako Valley Secondary School in Vanderhoof on Oct. 29, in Burns Lake. (Blair McBride photos)
The senior girls volleyball team from Lakes District Secondary School took on their counterparts from Nechako Valley Secondary School in Vanderhoof on Oct. 29, in Burns Lake. (Blair McBride photos)
Premier John Horgan cites salmon farm closures as model, opposition points to LNG, contracts
Mounties are reminding parents to inspect all candy before children eat it
Higher authorities are responsible for the missing and murdered Indigenous women along… Continue reading
Fourteen students from Lakes District Secondary School (LDSS) and teacher Patti Dube… Continue reading
Talon Point Camp aims to put Burns Lake on the map of… Continue reading
Applications to dismiss racial discimination complaints against Victoria Theatre and director denied
Tsleil-Waututh Nation, Ecojustice, Raincoast Conservation Foundation, Living Oceans Society seeking leave to appeal
The flowers are now part of a touring exhibit called War Flowers
Charges stem from investigation by the Provincial Integrated Child Exploitation Unit
Search parties on Penelakut Island extend a week before finally finding embattled dog
Cedar Sparks delivered the cookies to Loaves and Fishes on Monday night
Offices being set up in 100 Mile House, Clearwater, Mackenzie, Fort St. James and Fort St. John
Mounties are reminding parents to inspect all candy before children eat it
Five demonstraters, supported by kayakers, have stopped the ship from docking
Anonymous messages at Parksville golf course said he should be ‘ashamed’ of special licence plates
Charges stem from investigation by the Provincial Integrated Child Exploitation Unit
Ex-Judo coach still awaits sentencing
Tsleil-Waututh Nation, Ecojustice, Raincoast Conservation Foundation, Living Oceans Society seeking leave to appeal
Premier John Horgan cites salmon farm closures as model, opposition points to LNG, contracts