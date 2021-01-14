Constable Ken Jaques broke a window and crawled into a home to rescue an elderly man who had be laying on the floor for days. Jaques was the officer who provided oversight for the 2020 Remembrance Day services and is shown here in a picture with his son. Photo Andrea DeMeer

Senior who fell and spent days lying on floor of home saved by Princeton cop

He broke the glass and crawled into the house, while calling for assistance from BC Ambulance

A Princeton RCMP officer saved the life of an elderly resident who had fallen in his home and was unable to get up.

The 80-year-old was on the floor for “three or four days,” according to detachment commander Rob Hughes.

“This was a good outcome for a potentially tragic situation,” he said.

Police received a call Jan. 10 at about 3:30 p.m. from a Burnaby resident who was concerned because he hadn’t heard from his father in a couple of days.

A constable was dispatched to do a wellness check on the octogenarian, however doors to the home were locked.

Through a window the officer saw the man laying on the floor of the laundry room.

He broke the glass and crawled into the house, while calling for assistance from BC Ambulance.

The man was transported to hospital and recovered, said Hughes.

Hughes added it’s important, especially during winter, to keep in regular contact with family members who live alone.

“Phone, email or text the elders in your family.”

In December 2018 a Princeton woman was discovered dead in her downtown home after a neighbour reported her not being seen outside for several weeks.

While there was no indication of how long the woman was deceased, her dog had also died from apparent dehydration or starvation.

According to the 2016 census, 39 per cent of Princeton homes are occupied by a lone resident.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:mailto:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

 
