Seniors curling begins

Curlers bundled up and slid rocks along the ice on Nov. 26 in the curling rink. The seniors drop-in curling group meets every Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. until noon. It costs $6 per game. (Blair McBride photos)
The Crown is seeking four to six years federal time; the defence wants 18 months in provincial jail
A Prince Rupert man convicted in the deaths of his foster parents
As some readers know, this is my last column for Lakes District
The Lakes Artisan Centre has a new rental agreement in place for
The Burns Lake village council is bringing back for consideration a proposal
Remember Peter Navarro saying ‘there’s a special place in hell’ for a foreign leader who aims to cheat?
Winter means icy roads are dangerous and drivers should be careful, RCMP say
RCMP: ‘We sure would like to talk to’ person who left drugs behind
Police watchdog finds officers actions reasonable when man injured in 2018 incident
Mike Farnworth’s special police unit takes down dispensaries
Increase in parole officers’ workload dealing with highest-risk offenders raises concern
Minister says no more timber licences will be awarded for the area, also known as the ‘doughnut hole’
Brandon Teixeira, charged with murder, wants to return to Canada ‘as soon as possible,’ says lawyer
23% of Canadians believe God created humans in the past 10,000 years
Journal project of Surrey RCMP Cpl. Elenore Sturko aims to commemorate her great uncle’s service
Meat prices will increase the most, the report suggests