Seniors on the move

Members of the Burns Lake and District Seniors Society met at Spirit Square before their trip to Fort St. James on Sept. 18. The group was invited to a lunch at the Fort St. James Seniors Centre and for a tour of the National Historic Site. The society makes the trip to Fort St. James once a year. (Blair McBride photo)
