Burns Lake Public Library held an open house March 10 from 1- 2 p.m. Photographer enthusiast, Diane Killman was in the spotlight as she took her audience through a series of photographs featuring, “Seniors Over the Years.” Coffee, tea and cookies were served. The library is in the process of looking for other artists who would be interested in showcasing their work. Please contact the library at 250-692-3192. (Ted Douglas photo/Lakes District News)
