Burns Lake and District Seniors Society (BLDSS) hosted their first seniors lunch on Oct. 10 at the Immaculata Parish Church in Burns Lake. There were 42 people attending the lunch. Diane Killman from BLDSS said, “It’s nice to have everybody coming back to lunches again.” The next lunch would be on Tuesday, Oct. 24 followed by Nov. 7 and 21. (Saddman Zaman photos/Lakes District News)