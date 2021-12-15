Seniors tree at Wild Roots and IDA

For the second year in a row, Wild Roots Flowers & Gifts and IDA Pharmacy partnered for a great holiday initiative, in which wish-lists were made by seniors in local assisted living facilities and displayed in Christmas trees that were put up in both stores. These lists were then available to be chosen by shoppers, who would go out around town and purchase the various items on said list. Once purchased, the gifts could be brought back to either store to be wrapped and delivered to each person. Over 65 senior citizens signed up for a wish list to be put up at one of the two stores. Wild Roots owner Bryanne White told Lakes District News that the initiative has been a great success. (Eddie Huband photos/Lakes District News)

