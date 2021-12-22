Seniors tree gifts ready for delivery in Burns Lake

The seniors tree holiday donation initiative was a success. All 65 of the seniors wish lists, which were divided between Wild Roots Flowers and Gifts and IDA Drug store, have been claimed by community members. The gifts were purchased, wrapped, and then collected under the tree at Wild Roots to be delivered to each individual by store owner Byranne White. (Eddie Huband photo/Lakes District News)
