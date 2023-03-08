Provincial courthouse in Burns Lake is where the Robert Charlie case was heard. Sentencing terms will be disclosed in Smithers in April. (Lakes District News photo)

Provincial courthouse in Burns Lake is where the Robert Charlie case was heard. Sentencing terms will be disclosed in Smithers in April. (Lakes District News photo)

Sentencing date set for Burns Lake’s Robert Charlie

Former chief will face judge’s decision in April

The consequences for Robert Charlie’s court case will be announced about six weeks from now.

The Burns Lake man will be sentenced on April 18, scheduled for 1:30 p.m. in Smithers Provincial Court.

“The judge that is seized with the sentence will be sitting in Smithers that week,” said Dan McLaughlin, communications counsel for the BC Prosecution Service – Ministry of Attorney General, explaining why there’s been a change in venue.

The case has been heard in Burns Lake courtrooms up until now, including March 2 when the final date was set for the judge in the matter to pronounce the final findings. It was determined that the court would reserve judgement until that time.

“In cases where judges need longer to think about the right decision, to do legal research, or to prepare clear, complete and persuasive reasons, they will ‘reserve’ judgment and draft written reasons to be provided at a later date,” said McLaughlin. “Most of the judgments published in law reports and online databases are written judgments.”

Charlie, a former chief of the Ts’il Kaz Koh First Nation [Burns Lake Band], was originally charged with one count of sexual interference and one count of sexual assault. He pleaded guilty to count one, sexual interference, during his July 13, 2021 appearance in Burns Lake Provincial Court.

According to court files, the matters at hand allegedly took place sometime between 1993 and 1994 inclusive.

Charlie had first appeared in court on Sept. 2, 2021 for a bail hearing. Charlie eventually entered a guilty plea on the count of sexual interference while no guilty plea was entered for the sexual assault count.

Due to a publication ban, the name and details of the complainant in the case will not be published.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Former Fort St. James Mountie charged with historic sex assault of young teen

Just Posted

Jacob Hes was a regular member of the RCMP in E Division at the time of the alleged offences. (Contributed to Black Press Media)
Former Fort St. James Mountie charged with historic sex assault of young teen

A bear cub named Rock came into the Northern Lights Wildlife Shelter in the summer of 2020 after police found it in a cage in a home. He spent a year with the shelter before being release healthy. Justin Thibault has now been sentenced for unlawful possession of live wildlife in provincial court on March 3, 2023. (Photo from NLWS Facebook page)
Man fined $7,500 for keeping bear cub in a cage

Black Press Media has asked Nechako Lakes MLA John Rustad whether he would run for the leadership of the Conservative Party of BC after Trevor Bolin has stepped down while remaining interim leader. (Photo courtesy ofJohn Lehmann)
Rustad for B.C. conservative leader? Speculation becomes more probable as Bolin steps down

Six puppies were found dead while the mother dog and two puppies survived the fire. (Submitted photo by owners)
6 puppies die in Terrace carport fire