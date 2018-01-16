Former BC Liberals communications director Brian Bonney. (File photo)

Sentencing hearing begins for ex-BC Liberals employee in ‘quick wins’ scandal

Former communications director Brian Bonney pleaded guilty last October

The sentencing hearing for a former BC Liberal Party communications director who pleaded guilty in the province’s “quick wins” scandal began Tuesday in provincial court in Vancouver.

Brian Bonney pleaded guilty last fall to breach of trust in relation to the party’s effects to target ethnic communities for votes in the run-up to the 2013 provincial election.

In his opening arguments, special prosecutor David Butcher said Bonney used his government position, tools and connections to help organize his party’s ethnic vote strategy, called the Multicultural Strategic Outreach Plan, between 2007 and 2012.

RELATED COLUMN: Ethnic strategy is nothing new

“Bonney’s role in this and the use of government resources was completely inappropriate,” David Butcher said. “Had the party set out to do this [instead], there would be no criticism of this.”

Bonney didn’t come up with the scheme himself, Butcher said, but he was “a very experience political operative” and “not a naive man,” and thus should have known that he was doing something untoward.

The lawyer asked for a sentence of 12-23 months, to be served in the community and preferably with punitive conditions such as house arrest.

Bonney’s counsel, Ian Donaldson, acknowledged his client’s guilty plea, but said he would argue Bonney did not act dishonestly, corruptly, or in a way to get money.

The hearing is set to run until Jan. 18.

More to come.

