Serious incident closes off Vancouver Island neighbourhood

Belmont Ave. and Hillside Ave. cordoned off

Police are investigating what’s believed to be a serious incident near Hillside Mall in Victoria and has cordoned off Belmont Ave. and Hillside Ave.

There are around 10 officers combing the scene, some in uniforms and others in white full-body suits.

Witnesses on scene have told Black Press Media a man was stabbed.

According to Victoria Polive Const. Matt Rutherford, the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit has been called to the scene. The area will likely be closed for the rest of the day. Police on scene are not commenting at this time.

Black Press Media has contacted B.C. RCMP for details, but have not heard back at this time.

Hilary Marks, a neighbour nearby, said she knows the victim, who she believes is a 35-year old man.

More to come.

