Last week the Village of Burns Lake renewed their agreement with Lake Babine Nation (LBN) to extend village services such as water, garbage pickup, snowplowing and fire protection to the LBN community of Woyenne for the next five years. L-R Derek Macdonald, Melvon Jospeh, Chief Wilf Adam and Robert Szelecz. There were no village council on hand available at the time of the photo. (Flavio Nienow photo)

