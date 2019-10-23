Serving and spiking at LDSS

The Lakes District Secondary School (LDSS) junior and senior girls volleyball teams faced their opponents from Fraser Lake, in the LDSS gymnasium in Burns Lake on Oct. 17. (Blair McBride photos)
Granisle mayor Linda McGuire holds up the Community Recognition Award given to… Continue reading
The Village of Granisle has won an award for its ecologically-friendly efforts… Continue reading
The Lakes District Secondary School (LDSS) junior and senior girls volleyball teams… Continue reading
The Burns Lake branch of the Bulkley Valley Credit Union (BVCU) celebrates… Continue reading
The work of researcher Vivian Krause has been compiled into film format… Continue reading
Regular Meeting of the Lakes District Arts Council The regular meeting of… Continue reading
Paralympic athlete and disability activist Rick Hansen (L) visited Norman Elkins in… Continue reading
