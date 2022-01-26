car in ditch

Several have been skidding off the road of late due to weather conditions

Recent weather has had several cars in the ditch, 11 vehicles between Burns Lake and Houston were counted in the ditch on Jan. 9 by a local resident. Drivers should drive accordingly to road conditions. (Laura Blackwell photo/Lakes District News)

