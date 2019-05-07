Several students in critical condition after school shooting in Denver

County Sheriff says the gunmen were both students at STEM School Highlands Ranch

The Latest on a school shooting in suburban Denver (all times local):

5 p.m.

Authorities say eight students were injured in a shooting a suburban Denver school, and several are in critical condition.

Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock said at a news conference Tuesday that two shooters walked into the school and opened fire on students in two classrooms.

He said a number of students were shot and wounded. The victims are all 15 and older.

Spurlock says the gunmen were both students at STEM School Highlands Ranch and that he had no information about whether anyone was targeted.

The sheriff says the shooters are in custody, believed to be a man and a minor boy.

Spurlock says at least a handgun was recovered, but he didn’t release other information on weapons.

___

4:10 p.m.

School buses are delivering young children to a recreation centre to be reunited with their parents after a shooting at a suburban Denver middle school injured at least seven people.

Some children were crying and others held hands with schoolmates as police officers, sheriff’s deputies and school administrators helped them off the buses in a light rain Tuesday.

Eleven buses carrying children pulled up to the centre in a matter of minutes. An ambulance also arrived and dropped off a half-dozen children. None appeared to be physically wounded, but some were crying.

Parents also were streaming into the centre, but no reunions with their children occurred outside in public view.

A man who appeared to be a pastor was walking among small groups of parents, praying with them.

___

3:40 p.m.

Authorities say at least seven people have been injured in a shooting at a suburban Denver school.

Douglas County Undersheriff Holly Nicholson-Kluth said Tuesday that two suspects have been taken into custody in the shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch.

She says there’s a possible eighth injury and doesn’t believe there are any other shooters, but tactical teams are still searching room by room.

Nicholson-Kluth didn’t know if there are fatalities or other details about the victims or the extent of their injuries.

She said the shooting started in the middle school area and shots were being fired as officers arrived.

The school is near a sheriff’s department substation, and authorities responded quickly. Students were being bused to a nearby recreational centre to reunite with their families.

___

3:10 p.m.

Authorities say two suspects are in custody following a shooting at a suburban Denver school that injured multiple students.

A Douglas County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman told reporters Tuesday that there could be a third suspect in the school, which is still being searched.

Lines of firetrucks, ambulances and law enforcement vehicles are at the scene, and medical helicopters have landed.

The shooting occurred at STEM School Highlands Ranch, a public charter school with more than 1,850 students in kindergarten through 12th grades.

It’s near a sheriff’s department substation, and authorities responded quickly and in force to the shooting.

Students are being taken from the school to be reunited with their parents at a nearby recreation centre.

____

2:50 p.m.

Authorities say a shooting at a suburban Denver school has injured two people.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says deputies are trying to find the shooter or shooters, calling it an “active and unstable scene.”

The shooting occurred at STEM School Highlands Ranch, a public charter school with more than 1,850 students in kindergarten through 12th grades.

The sheriff’s office directed parents to a recreational centre to pick up their children.

