Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Stuart-Nechako, Lakes District

Environment Canada warns of strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain with thunderstorm

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Stuart–Nechako and Lakes District in northern B.C.

Strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain can be expected along with the thunderstorm said Environment Canada in a statement issued June 28.

“Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall,” read the statement.

The weather agency is also warning the public to seek shelter from lightning to avoid fatalities.

Apart from these areas, a severe thunderstorm watch is also in effect for several other places like Prince George, Cariboo, 100 Mile, North Thompson and Okanagan Valley among others.

