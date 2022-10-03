A sex trade worker is pictured in downtown Vancouver on June, 3, 2014. An alliance of sex worker rights groups is in Ontario Superior Court today asking for several sections of the Criminal Code to be deemed unconstitutional. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

A sex trade worker is pictured in downtown Vancouver on June, 3, 2014. An alliance of sex worker rights groups is in Ontario Superior Court today asking for several sections of the Criminal Code to be deemed unconstitutional. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Sex workers challenging criminal laws in court, citing Charter violation

Case argues laws that criminalize advertising sexual services violate workers’ Charter rights

An alliance of sex worker rights groups is in Ontario Superior Court today asking for several sections of the Criminal Code to be deemed unconstitutional.

The Canadian Alliance for Sex Work Law Reform says sections of the law that criminalize advertising sexual services and communicating to buy or sell sexual services violate workers’ Charter rights.

Group coordinator Jenn Clamen says it also forces sex workers to work in unsafe, isolated conditions.

She says there shouldn’t be any criminal laws specific to sex work, and has dozens of recommendations to create a more regulated industry.

The Supreme Court of Canada struck down the prohibition on prostitution in 2013, saying the laws were disproportionate and overbroad.

But advocacy groups maintain the laws that were later put in place by the Harper government have failed to make things better for sex workers.

RELATED: Sex assault crimes increasing: Kelowna outreach program logs graphic case

Law and justice

Previous story
Family looks for answers into death of young Indigenous man in Williams Lake RCMP cells
Next story
B.C. nurse suspended for plethora of practice and conduct issues

Just Posted

View from above of progress on a portion of the LNG Canada terminal in Kitimat. (Michael Bramadat-Willcock/Terrace Standard) Natural gas is refined in gigantic purification modules built in China and new equipment is sourced from around the world including India, Indonesia, Germany, Italy and Spain. (Michael Bramadat-Willcock/Terrace Standard)
PHOTOS: LNG Canada ramps up construction at Kitimat natural gas facility

Corporate partner Chris Duffy (left), and head coach Chris Naylor pose in front of the newly unveiled jerseys on Sept. 14. The jerseys will be on full display when the Saax take on the Timbermen this season. (Supplied photo)
Saax season pushed back due to aggressive stance from BC Hockey says league

(File photo)
Burns Lake mayor quits council to take on role of economic development officer

Kyle de Medeiros put forward a petition to city council against a damp shelter at the old Elks Hall, sitting behind him are advocates for the shelter including Erica and Robert Davis, Billy Morrison, Steve Burton, Jamie Smith and Tarea Roberge. (Michael Bramadat-Willcock/Terrace Standard)
City of Terrace cuts cameras, calls police amid homeless shelter debate