An RCMP cruiser. (Vladvictoria/Pixabay.com)

An RCMP cruiser. (Vladvictoria/Pixabay.com)

Shooting in Smithers leaves 44-year-old man seriously injured

RCMP says incident was targeted, presents no threat to public

BC RCMP North District Major Crime Unit and the Smithers RCMP are investigating a shooting incident that took place on Sept. 8.

Smithers RCMP responded to a report of a firearm discharged outside a residence in the 4000 block of Highway 16.

A 44-year-old man was taken to the hospital with serious and life-threatening injuries.

Currently, police are not releasing further information to protect the integrity of the investigation, a press release stated.

“Investigators believe this incident was targeted,” said BC RCMP spokesperson Cpl. James Grandy. “We’re reassuring the public that we do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the community.”

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to contact the Smithers RCMP Detachment at (250) 847-3233.

READ MORE: Smithers RCMP respond to theft in progress, arrest two

@MariscaDekkema
marisca.bakker@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Firearm discharged outside a residence
Next story
Triple stabbing at Vancouver Chinatown festival, 1 man arrested

Just Posted

An RCMP cruiser. (Vladvictoria/Pixabay.com)
Shooting in Smithers leaves 44-year-old man seriously injured

The City of Terrace has apologized to Jessica McCallum-Miller, shown here being sworn in as a city councillor in 2018, for what it terms “system racism” causing her to resign. (File photo)
City of Terrace apologizes to former city councillor for systemic racism

(File photo/ Lakes District News)
Firearm discharged outside a residence

Vernon’s Allan Brooks Nature Centre is launching the first phase of its new online learning platform. (ABNC photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about schools and education?