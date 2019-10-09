Shooting outdoor hoops

Burns Lake basketball players hit the court beside Lakes District Secondary School for a friendly tournament on Oct 6. The event was held to celebrate the completion of the Toronto Raptors logo painting project, which finished in late September. Local volunteers Tracy Brown, Logan Thomson, Karl Strimbold and Denis Nawrocki painted the logo of the first Canadian team to win an NBA championship. The Raptors secured the title when the team defeated the Golden State Warriors in Game 6 on June 14. (Blair McBride photos)