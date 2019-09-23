Rear view of the Omineca Hotel (R), located near the present site of the Boer Mountain Cafe. (Lakes District Museum Society photos)

Short-lived Omineca Hotel a community focal point

The Omineca Hotel was Burns Lake’s first hostelry, and it had a short but storied history.

Located across Highway 16 from the Royal Bank and originally christened the Cheslatta, it was built by Barney Mulvany shortly after he first set his tents up on the present site of Burns Lake. Mulvany sold the structure to George McKenzie, who in turn sold it newcomer Andy Ruddy.

Ruddy, a well-known businessman, renamed the hotel the Omineca after his long-time friend and business partner, Omineca Ed Sullivan. He added a dance hall to the building, and installed the town’s first generating plant in 1923 specifically to provide the hotel with electricity.

The hotel was a focal point for civic affairs. Its ‘Snake Room’ hosted the annual trapper’s rendezvous in 1919, which was attended by fur buyers from as far away as New York. It is said that during the event, $50,000 worth of marten pelts hung from the room’s ceiling; trappers slept on the floor and passed around bottles of 350-proof rum.

When the Burns Lake Citizens Association formed in October 1921, the organization’s meetings were held in the Omineca Hotel. The building even served as an infirmary when the town’s first hospital reached capacity.

Ruddy sold the Omineca Hotel to Harry Little in 1928. It remained an integral part of Burns Lake’s downtown core until March 20, 1947, when it caught fire. The town’s fire brigade tried desperately to save the grand old structure, but their efforts were in vain. It burned to the ground.

© 2018 Michael Riis-Christianson and the Lakes District Museum Society

Previous story
VIDEO: Grizzly bears fight along northern B.C. highway in rare footage
Next story
Hybrid vessels part of B.C. Ferries’ plans to reduce emissions

Just Posted

Sentencing of former Burns Lake mayor’s for sex assault postponed to Nov. 25

The B.C Supreme Court in Smithers set the new date this morning

Village studies retail pot store rules

The Village of Burns Lake is examining its approach to retail cannabis… Continue reading

‘Bear with me’: Kitimat comedian dressed in bear costume running as independent for Skeena-Bulkley Valley

Four other candidates have signed Danny Nunes’ nomination papers

‘It affects everybody:’ Trudeau’s brownface photos worry Wet’suwet’en chief

Skeena-Bulkley Valley Liberal candidate declines to comment on prime minister’s indiscretion

Village might earn $384,000 in camp deal

The Village of Burns Lake is set to receive hundreds of thousands… Continue reading

VIDEO: ‘Thrones,’ ‘Fleabag’ top Emmys

Billy Porter makes history as first openly gay black man to win best drama-series acting Emmy

B.C. VIEWS: School officials join fact-free ‘climate strike’

Students, public get distorted picture of greenhouse gases

Judge rules cops did not coerce statement from B.C. man accused of assaulting sex worker

Defence wanted Vernon’s Curtis Sagmoen’s video interview with police deemed inadmissible

GRAPHIC: Tortured cat found with string around its neck in Kelowna alleyway

City crews have been contacted and are on the way to pick up the dead feline.

Firefighters may be needed for paramedic apartment access, experts say

Better coordination recommended in urban B.C. 9-1-1 calls

B.C. police chief to speak to Liberal candidate after second ad appears featuring photo of officer

Jati Sidhu had said an ad with the same photo posted last Friday was ‘not appropriate’

Three B.C. moms to launch CBD-infused water

Three friends say benefits may include anxiety relief, pain management

B.C. students empowered to ‘shift the vote’ this election

B.C. Federation of Students launches ‘Our Time is Now’ campaign

MEC and LUSH stores to close on Friday for global climate strikes

Retailers will be closed on Sept. 27 so that staff can march in demonstrations

Most Read