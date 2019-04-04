Should B.C. teachers have to take annual math tests?

Ontario to require new teachers to prove math skills to get their teaching licence

The Ontario government is considering holding mandatory annual math tests for all teachers, but don’t expect such a test in B.C.

On Wednesday, the Progressive Conservative government in Ontario passed legislation that will require all aspiring teachers to pass a math test before receiving their teaching licence. Lawmakers are also mulling whether to extend it to current teachers, as well, on a yearly basis.

A senior government source told The Canadian Press this week teachers would be required to pass the test in order to continue to teach.

The test would apply to teachers at both the primary and secondary level, even if the educator does not primarily teach mathematics.

READ ALSO: The debate over how to teach math in B.C.

B.C.’s education ministry said in an email to Black Press Media that mandated math exams are not being considered.

In B.C., an independent committee called the B.C. Teacher Council establishes the standards to get a teaching certificate, as well as the requirements to keep it. The council is made up of stakeholders across the province, and is partially elected by teachers.

–With files from The Canadian Press

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Metro Vancouver gas prices tie all-time record at $1.63 a litre
Next story
Dog, missing for weeks, rescued from cliff near Castlegar

Just Posted

Annita McPhee joins race for NDP nomination

Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP hopeful is a three-term president of the Tahltan Central Government

NDIT announces new housing programs for Northern B.C.

The programs will help local governments create new, market-based housing units

Aboriginal youth hockey championship

The team Dayee Yez placed fourth in the Prince George championships last… Continue reading

Pipeline work to start in 2020, CGL says

Work on the Coastal GasLink (CGL) project in the Burns Lake area… Continue reading

Cheslatta Carrier Nation hosts winter carnival

Cheslatta Carrier Nation hosted a fun winter carnival day on March 22… Continue reading

‘I want to remember:’ Survivors, families mark Broncos tragedy forever with ink

Straschnitzki, paralyzed from the waist down, was one of 13 players injured

B.C. premier says final pieces of massive LNG Canada project now in place

The legislative assembly passed the Income Tax Amendment Act Thursday

Municipal staffer involved in alleged inappropriate texts, say B.C. ‘creep catcher’

Bob Andrews is on leave from his position with the Township of Langley

Human waste as fertilizer proposal prompts Shuswap opposition

Chase area residents seek to spread awareness of potential effects of biosolids

VIDEO: Jersey Day and Green Shirt Day to honour Humboldt Broncos victims

There’s a variety of different clothing to wear to honour victims of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash.

John Horgan says spike in gasoline prices is profit-taking, not taxes

Premier denies Trans Mountain expansion would deliver more fuel

Dog, missing for weeks, rescued from cliff near Castlegar

A pair of climbers stumbled upon lost pet during recreational climb.

B.C. mayor publicly shames driver who threw Taco Bell bag out car window

Coquitlam Mayor Richard Stewart took to Facebook to remind people how much littering costs cities

Should B.C. teachers have to take annual math tests?

Ontario to require new teachers to prove math skills to get their teaching licence

Most Read