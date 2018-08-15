Shovel Lake expanded evacuation order

The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako has issued an expanded Evacuation Order and an expanded Evacuation Alert on August 15, 2018 at 1530 hours for the Shovel Lake Fire.

The Evacuation Order is in effect for the following area: East of the Augier Main FSR to Necoslie and Dog Creek FSR. North of Hwy 16 and the north shore of Fraser Lake. South of Stuart Lake and Mount Pope Park.

Evacuees Please: Due to limited availability for local accommodations, if you require lodging travel to Prince George. Please register at the ESS reception centre at the Back Entrance of the CN Centre in Prince George located at 100-2187 Ospika Blvd. between 8 am – 6 pm. After hours, please refer to the sign on the door of the reception centre for available accommodations and further instruction.

If you have accommodations with friends and family register at the ESS reception centre at the Burns Lake College of New Caledonia located at 545 Hwy 16 W, 9 am

– 4 pm.

After hours in regard to Emergency Social Services (ESS) please contact the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako at 250-692-3195 or 1-800-320-3339 or

Emergency Management BC at 1-800-663-3456.

Emergency Social Services can provide assistance for food, lodging, clothing,emotional support and family reunification.

If you are a farm business and require assistance in regard to livestock please contact the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) at 250-692-3195 or 1-800-320-3339.

