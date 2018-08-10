Shovel Lake Fire even bigger now

Evacuation alert expanded

The Shovel Lake Fire, burning approximately 30 km northeast of Burns Lake, has now consumed 16,500 hectares.

Last night the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako expanded the evacuation alert for this fire, which now includes the area east of the Augier Main Forest Service Road (FSR) to the Sutherland FSR, and South shore of Stuart Lake to Lind Lake Pit Road and Grant Road; south of Sutherland River to Hwy. 16. This alert does not include Endako or the north shore of Fraser Lake.

Yesterday the Shovel Lake fire saw extremely vigorous surface fire and active crown fire (rank five) that challenged containment efforts and resulted in significant growth, according to the B.C. Wildfire Service.

The southern head of the fire expanded towards Justine Lake and is currently approximately three km from the lake. The southern head of the fire also expanded north yesterday towards the northern head of the fire. The southern containment line was challenged with a number of excursions; however, they were quickly brought under control with the support of heavy machinery and helicopters.

There is a control line being built from the Bomberger Road to the Tatin Road, and a line is being located from Tatin Lake to the Trout road system. In the north, there is a control being built between the North Hannay Hookup Road to the Sutherland Road system.

An evacuation order is also in effect and it includes the area east of the center of Taltapin Lake to west of the Sutherland FSR and South of Hannay Lake and North of Owl Lake.

As of yesterday, 111 firefighters and 51 heavy equipment pieces of heavy equipment were at the site. In addition, 37 support personnel and 16 helicopters are shared amongst all fires comprising this region.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Fore more information, visit https://www.rdbn.bc.ca/.

 

