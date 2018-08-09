Shovel Lake Fire now burning 12,000 hectares

Another evacuation order issued

The Shovel Lake Fire, burning approximately 30 km northeast of Burns Lake, is now estimated at 12,000 hectares.

Yesterday the fire saw “extremely vigorous” surface fire and active crown fire (rank five) that challenged containment efforts, according to the B.C. Wildfire Service.

Today the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako issued an evacuation order and an expanded evacuation alert.

The evacuation order is in effect for the following area east of the center of Taltapin Lake to West of the Sutherland FSR and South of Hannay Lake and North of Owl Lake.

The expanded evacuation alert is in effect for the area east of the Augier Main FSR to the Sutherland Forest Service Road, South of Sutherland River to Highway 16. Does not include the town site of Endako or the North Shore of Fraser Lake.

As of today, 111 firefighters and 51 pieces of heavy equipment are at the site. In addition, 37 support personnel and 16 helicopters are shared amongst all fires comprising this region.

Fore more information, visit https://www.rdbn.bc.ca.

 

@flavio_nienow
flavionienow@gmail.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Scientists concerned about endangered orca still pushing body of her calf
Next story
Former Burns Lake mayor faces three new sex-related charges

Just Posted

Shovel Lake Fire now burning 12,000 hectares

Another evacuation order issued

Access to medical specialists a concern: Burns Lake council

“Northern B.C. has limited access to timely specialized medical care”

TransCanada consults with Burns Lake residents

Locals provided feedback on proposed work camp locations

Babine workers to take strike vote

Union wants more from high lumber profits

Former Burns Lake mayor faces three new sex-related charges

Luke Strimbold faces 29 counts of sex-related crimes

Star Wars robots to the rescue at UBC annual competition

Students created fully autonomous robots for final exam in engineering physics course

B.C. diver at Thai cave rescue won’t speculate on which actor should play him in movie

Eric Brown said most rescue dives he’s been involved with were to recovery bodies.

Telegraph Creek wildfires merge into one

Wind shift offers chance to secure southern flank of 28,000-hectare blaze

Update: Knife-wielding intruder allegedly threatens B.C. woman and newborn

Osoyoos RCMP are currently looking for the woman they have identifies from security footage.

Credit card firms to trim merchant fees, but retailers group ‘underwhelmed’

Feds expect move will help small and medium-sized companies save a total of $250 million per year

Scientists concerned about endangered orca still pushing body of her calf

The whale known as J35 was spotted in coastal waters near the border between B.C. Wednesday

ICBC moves to tighten driver discount rules

Still in red $1.3 billion, next year’s rate increase not yet known

Man with links to Canadian politicians ordered to pay $8M in fraud case

Immigration consultant Paul Se Hui Oei had collected $5 million in fraudulent investments

Alleged traffickers throw drugs out car window as B.C. RCMP arrive

Three people arrested in Nanaimo after RCMP were alerted to suspicious behaviour

Most Read