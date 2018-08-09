Shovel Lake Fire now burning 12,000 hectares

The Shovel Lake Fire, burning approximately 30 km northeast of Burns Lake, is now estimated at 12,000 hectares.

Yesterday the fire saw “extremely vigorous” surface fire and active crown fire (rank five) that challenged containment efforts, according to the B.C. Wildfire Service.

Today the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako issued an evacuation order and an expanded evacuation alert.

The evacuation order is in effect for the following area east of the center of Taltapin Lake to West of the Sutherland FSR and South of Hannay Lake and North of Owl Lake.

The expanded evacuation alert is in effect for the area east of the Augier Main FSR to the Sutherland Forest Service Road, South of Sutherland River to Highway 16. Does not include the town site of Endako or the North Shore of Fraser Lake.

As of today, 111 firefighters and 51 pieces of heavy equipment are at the site. In addition, 37 support personnel and 16 helicopters are shared amongst all fires comprising this region.

Fore more information, visit https://www.rdbn.bc.ca.

