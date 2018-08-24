Shovel Lake Fire still growing

This fire has consumed over 91,000 hectares

The Shovel Lake Fire, located approximately six km north of Fraser Lake, continues to grow.

The growth in the last 48 hours has been approximately 3,000 hectares in the northeast and northwest flanks of the fire, which has consumed over 91,000 hectares.

The main flank of the fire has not moved towards Fort St James, Hwy. 27, or Hwy. 16 in the last week. The growth on the northeast corner has been wrapped with machine guard, and was being supported by helicopters bucketing yesterday.

According to the B.C. Wildfire Service, Structural Protection Specialists are engaged with structural firefighters and equipment from the Office of the Fire Commissioner in order to assess and protect structures as needed on the north shore of Fraser Lake and Nadleh Whut’en.

“These structural crews are running day and night shifts to ensure public safety and protect structures.”

The Trout Lake Forest Service Road (FSR) is closed due to fire activity. The Sutherland Road is closed from the 15 km mark.

Nadina Lake Fire, estimated at 84,910 hectares

According to the B.C. Wildfire Service, this fire was active within the fire’s perimeter last night; however, there was no significant growth overnight.

Verdun Mountain Fire, estimated at 24,634 hectares

The Verdun fire was also active inside the fire’s perimeter last night; however, there was no significant growth.

Fire Officials are concerned about the inherent safety risk to those individuals refusing to abide by the evacuation orders for the Nadina and Verdun fires on the south side of Francois Lake given the weather forecast for the next 72 hours. Fire growth is anticipated as well as extreme fire behaviour.

READ MORE: Some residents south of Burns Lake refuse to evacuate

Island Lake Fire, estimated at 20,409 hectares

Crews are doing boat patrols along the south shore of Francois Lake for structure protection and hotspot mop-up. They well be focusing on the Anzus Lake and Borel Lake areas, as well as securing guard on the west end.

Crews continue to monitor for and extinguish any spot fires. Ground crews and heavy equipment are continuing to work off the 238 Road to build a fuel free containment line. Structural firefighters are also monitoring for values in need of structural protection in the area and on the lakeshore.

Torkelsen Fire, estimated at 1,330 hectares

This fire is burning at Rank 3 on the west side. Ground crews, helicopters and heavy equipment continue to prevent impacts to transmission lines, cabins and property.

Gilmore Lake Fire, estimated at 216 hectares

This fire is 100 per cent contained. Although containment lines were challenges earlier this week, crews responded quickly and maintained 100 per cent contained, according to the B.C. Wildfire Service.

For a complete list of evacuation orders and alerts, visit https://www.rdbn.bc.ca.

 

@flavio_nienow
flavionienow@gmail.com
