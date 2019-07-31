(Black Press file photo)

Sinclair Group announces temporary curtailment for sawmills

The curtailment that will affect mills in Vanderhoof, Fort St. James and Prince George will last for two weeks starting August 19

In another hit to the B.C. forest industry, the Sinclair Group announced temporary production curtailments at lumber operations in Fort St. James, Vanderhoof and Prince George.

In a July 31 release, Sinclair Group Forests Products Ltd. announced it will curtail its sawmill operations for two weeks at Lakeland Mills in Prince George, Nechako Lumber in Vanderhoof and Apollo Forest Products in Fort St. James for two weeks, effective August 19th.

Sinclar Group president Greg Stewart said, “As a long-standing, family-run company, rooted and operating in North-Central B.C., the decision we’ve had to make today was not an easy one. We’ve deferred the decision as long as possible, due to our commitment to our employees and communities.”

The release states the reason for the decision being high log costs and challenging global market conditions. Production is going to be reduced across the three operations by approximately 25 million board fleet.

Stewart said that the company is committed to long-term sustainability of the company.

“I am confident that we will emerge from this difficult period even stronger and more resilient,” he said.

Premium Pellet in Vanderhoof which is also run by the Group will not be affected by the curtailment.

Aman Parhar
Editor, Vanderhoof Omineca Express

aman.parhar@ominecaexpress.com
