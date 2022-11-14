Motor vehicle accident on Hwy. 35 Nov. 12

Single motor vehicle accident on Hwy. 35

A single motor vehicle accident occurred on Hwy. 35 at approximately 8 p.m. on Nov. 12. The vehicle went down a 30 foot embankment with two occupants in it, no injuries were reported. RCMP say alcohol may have played a factor in the accident but the occupants were uncooperative. The vehicle sustained heavy damage to it. (Laura Blackwell photo/Lakes District News)

Previous story
VIDEO: Protester who interrupted Remembrance Day ceremony in Victoria arrested
Next story
VIDEO: Woman completes five-year trek across the Trans Canada Trail in Victoria

Just Posted

Motor vehicle accident on Hwy. 35 Nov. 12
Single motor vehicle accident on Hwy. 35

Bones of Crows will be screening at locations across northern B.C. November 2022. (Photo: supplied)
Bones of Crows on North Coast film tour rec’d standing ovation at TIFF and VIFF

Canadian soldiers patrol an area in the Dand district of southern Afghanistan on Sunday, June 7, 2009. The federal government is hoping to have locked down a new location for a promised national memorial to the war in Afghanistan after the Canadian War Museum opposed a previous proposal, leaving the project in limbo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Colin Perkel
QUIZ: How much do you know about Canada’s military history?

Rio Tinto Alcan’s aluminum smelter at Kitimat. (Rio Tinto)
Retirees ask Rio Tinto to increase pension index to match inflation