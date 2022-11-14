Single motor vehicle accident on Hwy. 35

A single motor vehicle accident occurred on Hwy. 35 at approximately 8 p.m. on Nov. 12. The vehicle went down a 30 foot embankment with two occupants in it, no injuries were reported. RCMP say alcohol may have played a factor in the accident but the occupants were uncooperative. The vehicle sustained heavy damage to it. (Laura Blackwell photo/Lakes District News)
