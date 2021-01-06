The increasing cold weather and ensuing snowfall have led to slippery roads and several motor vehicle incidents since October. On Jan. 5, there was a single-vehicle crash near Decker Lake at 10:16 p.m. as per the RCMP spokesperson Madonna Saunderson. “The driver, a lone occupant, was treated for non life threatening injuries. The police investigation has been concluded. We have no further information,” she said.



