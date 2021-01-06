The increasing cold weather and ensuing snowfall have led to slippery roads and several motor vehicle incidents since October. On Jan. 5, there was a single-vehicle crash near Decker Lake at 10:16 p.m. as per the RCMP spokesperson Madonna Saunderson. “The driver, a lone occupant, was treated for non life threatening injuries. The police investigation has been concluded. We have no further information,” she said.
- Search
- Home
- Grant A Wish Day
- Good News
- Cannabis 19+
- Submit News Tip
- News
- COVID-19
- Subscription
- Sports
- Travel
- Trending Now
- Newsletters
- Autos
- Classifieds
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Videos
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Marketplace
- Contests
- Contact Us
- Site Map