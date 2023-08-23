Sisterly love

Linda Benedict and her nine sisters all came together foe the Burns Lake Centennial parade on Aug. 19. During 1950s, she and her family moved from the Prairies to Burns Lake. Benedict said, her mother enjoyed social gatherings, new dresses and tea parties which has inspired all her sisters; thus they kept the tradition on going. Benedict use to enjoy her moments in Omineca Café and buy shoe string french fries for 25 cents in the late 1950s. (L-R) Rhonda – Vanderhoof, Pearl- Burns Lake, Jo-Anne – Vanderhoof, Linda – Burns Lake, Verna – Mayerthorpe, Alberta, Judy – Slave Lake, Alberta, Yvonne – Burns Lake, Bev – Quesnel, Sherry -Vanderhoof, Lorraine – Mayerthorpe, Alberta. (Saddman Zaman photo/Lakes District News)
