Linda Benedict and her nine sisters all came together foe the Burns Lake Centennial parade on Aug. 19. During 1950s, she and her family moved from the Prairies to Burns Lake. Benedict said, her mother enjoyed social gatherings, new dresses and tea parties which has inspired all her sisters; thus they kept the tradition on going. Benedict use to enjoy her moments in Omineca Café and buy shoe string french fries for 25 cents in the late 1950s. (L-R) Rhonda - Vanderhoof, Pearl- Burns Lake, Jo-Anne - Vanderhoof, Linda - Burns Lake, Verna - Mayerthorpe, Alberta, Judy - Slave Lake, Alberta, Yvonne - Burns Lake, Bev - Quesnel, Sherry -Vanderhoof, Lorraine - Mayerthorpe, Alberta. (Saddman Zaman photo/Lakes District News)

Sisterly love

Linda Benedict and her nine sisters all came together foe the Burns Lake Centennial parade on Aug. 19. During 1950s, she and her family moved from the Prairies to Burns Lake. Benedict said, her mother enjoyed social gatherings, new dresses and tea parties which has inspired all her sisters; thus they kept the tradition on going. Benedict use to enjoy her moments in Omineca Café and buy shoe string french fries for 25 cents in the late 1950s. (L-R) Rhonda – Vanderhoof, Pearl- Burns Lake, Jo-Anne – Vanderhoof, Linda – Burns Lake, Verna – Mayerthorpe, Alberta, Judy – Slave Lake, Alberta, Yvonne – Burns Lake, Bev – Quesnel, Sherry -Vanderhoof, Lorraine – Mayerthorpe, Alberta. (Saddman Zaman photo/Lakes District News)

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Premier Eby tours wildfire devastation in Central Okanagan

Just Posted

Lady and Lord Tweedsmuir fiddlers steppin' back in time at the Centennial 100 year celebration in Spirit Square, Burns Lake on Aug. 19. (Submitted photo/Lakes DIstrict News)
Centennial Parade

Home coming music festival at the 100 years celebration of the Centennial at Spirit Square in Burns Lake on Aug. 18. (Saddman Zaman photo/Lakes District News)
Home coming music festival

Persistent flames leapt out of the rubble of what was once Prince George's most popular Greek restaurant, after the long abandoned building exploded at about 7 a.m. Aug. 22. (Frank Peebles photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)
Morning blast destroys abandoned Prince George restaurant

Terrace Cricket Club’s Punjab Panthers Coach Soma Raviendran, Terrace Cricket Club President Kam Siemens, and Punjab Panthers Coach Sukhjinder Singh at the Gurdwara Skeena Valley Guru Nanak Brotherhood in Terrace on Aug. 20. (Viktor Elias/Terrace Standard)
EXCLUSIVE: Terrace Cricket Club secures dedicated pitch after five-year pursuit