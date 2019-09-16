Site remediation to last at least one year

Remediation work at the old maintenance yard on the west side of Francois Lake Drive is expected to last at least one year.

“The ministry is carrying out necessary site reclamation work, including soil testing and other environmental practices, to bring this location up to current standards,” as Jamie Weiss, spokesperson with the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure told Lakes District News.

“This work can take a number of years, but is necessary before the location can be considered for future use.”

A crew using heavy machinery has been working at the site – across from the Burns Lake Village Campground – for several weeks.

READ MORE: Site levelling ongoing

The area used to be a Ministry of Highways maintenance yard and the Ministry of Transportation is in charge of the remediation work.

The site itself is owned by the Ministry of Citizens’ Services.

“As with any kind of old maintenance facility, there’s oil and gas [in the ground]. They have to remediate the soil to bring it up to modern standards. It’s like a gas station putting up a fence for a few years while the soil is remediated,” said Kim Emerson, Ministry of Citizen Services spokesperson.

The long-term plans for the site are still under review, Emerson added.

For several years the former maintenance yard has become overgrown as it sat unused.

