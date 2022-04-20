lbn

Six Nations of Burns Lake logo contest winner

Dawn-Star Pierre, a 16-year-old member of Lake Babine Nation was the winner of the t-shirt logo contest for Aboriginal Day for the six nations of Burns Lake, organized by Burns Lake Native Development Corporation. For her efforts, she won a $500 prize, her design will also be featured as the new logo for the year. The dream catcher in her picture represents her late uncle Kyle Daniels, the two feathers represent her late father Wilfred Charlie, and the butterflies represent her late great grandmother Connie Abraham. (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)

